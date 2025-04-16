Controversy Erupts in Catalan Derby: Mapi Leon's Ban

Barcelona's Mapi Leon has been slapped with a two-match ban by Liga F following accusations of inappropriate conduct during the Catalan derby against Espanyol, BBC reports. Allegations arose after Leon appeared to touch Espanyol's Daniela Caracas inappropriately during a set piece.

Espanyol has openly expressed discontent with Leon's actions, lending support to their Colombian defender, Daniela Caracas. Despite denying any improper contact and asserting no intention to violate Caracas' privacy, Leon faces a suspension, missing matches against Atletico Madrid and Sevilla.

Barcelona's attempts to overturn the suspension have been denied, leaving them to strategize without Leon as they hold a four-point lead over Real Madrid in the league standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)