Left Menu

Delhi Capitals Triumphs Over Rajasthan Royals in IPL Clash

The IPL clash saw Delhi Capitals score 188/5 against Rajasthan Royals. Abishek Porel led with 49 runs, while Jofra Archer took two key wickets for the Royals. The Fall of wickets included Karun Nair's run out. Extras contributed seven runs to the total score.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 21:50 IST
Delhi Capitals Triumphs Over Rajasthan Royals in IPL Clash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling encounter in the Indian Premier League, Delhi Capitals clashed with Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday. The Capitals set a formidable target, scoring 188/5 in their innings, showcasing strategic positioning and disciplined batting.

Abishek Porel emerged as the top scorer for Delhi with a solid 49, while Jake Fraser-McGurk, KL Rahul, Tristan Stubbs, and Axar Patel made crucial contributions. Notably, their innings saw a strategic play despite losing early wickets, highlighted by Karun Nair's run out at zero.

For Rajasthan, Jofra Archer was the standout, claiming two critical wickets. Meanwhile, extras played a part, adding seven to the Delhi total, as Rajasthan's bowlers faced a challenging task on the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025