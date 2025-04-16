Left Menu

Axar and Stubbs Shine in Delhi Capitals' IPL Thriller Against Rajasthan Royals

Axar Patel and Tristan Stubbs led Delhi Capitals to a formidable 188/5 against Rajasthan Royals, thanks to standout performances from both players. Despite a wobbly start, the pair's tenacity secured a competitive total in the IPL face-off at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 21:52 IST
Axar Patel and Tristan Stubbs (Photo: IPL). Image Credit: ANI
In an exhilarating IPL encounter at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Capitals achieved a commanding total of 188/5 against Rajasthan Royals, propelled by skipper Axar Patel's and South African player Tristan Stubbs' impressive performances.

Opting to bat first, the Capitals initially surged ahead with opener Abhishek Porel's aggressive play, particularly targeting Tushar Deshpande for 23 runs in an over. The momentum, however, wavered as Jake Fraser-McGurk and Karun Nair were dismissed cheaply by Jofra Archer.

Undaunted, Porel formed a crucial 63-run partnership with KL Rahul, before Porel fell just shy of a half-century. Axar Patel and Tristan Stubbs then took charge, their powerful hitting enabling a competitive total. For Rajasthan, Archer was the standout bowler with 2/32, supported by Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana, each taking a wicket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

