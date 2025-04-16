Left Menu

Rayudu Lauds Ponting's Consistent Coaching for PBKS Success

Ambati Rayudu praises Punjab Kings head coach Ricky Ponting's motivational style and consistent team selection strategy. Coupled with Shreyas Iyer's composed leadership, Rayudu sees these as keys to PBKS's success, recently highlighted by a historic low-scoring win against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025.

Former Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu has lauded Punjab Kings head coach Ricky Ponting for his relentless pursuit of success and his ability to motivate players. Rayudu believes that Ponting's strategic focus, paired with consistent team selection, would propel Punjab Kings to significant success in the IPL.

Rayudu cited a specific instance where Ponting's determination came through. 'I've known many captains who wouldn't have taken this score [111] seriously. Trust me, this guy does. Ponting would never give up,' Rayudu expressed, suggesting that stability in player selection could further enhance Punjab Kings' performance. Rayudu also highlighted the calm and composed nature of PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer, both as a person and leader, contributing to his effective leadership.

Punjab Kings' recent victory against the reigning champions Kolkata Knight Riders showcased this approach. Securing a 16-run win in a low-scoring showdown, PBKS defended a total of 111 runs—the lowest ever successfully defended in the league's history—thanks to stellar bowling from Yuzvendra Chahal and Marco Jansen. This win places PBKS in the fourth position, while KKR remains sixth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

