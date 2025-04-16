Sleepover at Alte Foersterei: A Unique Fan Experience

Union Berlin is offering an extraordinary opportunity for its fans: a chance to spend the night at their Alte Foersterei stadium before upcoming home matches. This unique experience is thanks to a collaboration with team sponsor HomeToGo.

Fans will enjoy a converted container between the stands, designed as a luxurious bedroom with a double bed, team-themed bedding, and stunning floor-to-ceiling windows for a lively pitch view. The offer, exclusive to club members for May 2, includes a stadium tour and game day tickets.

The second sleepover date, May 9, is open to all football fans, with the winner chosen via a social media vote. This rare experience not only celebrates team spirit but offers fans a memorable way to connect with their beloved club.

