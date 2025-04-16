Left Menu

Sleepover at Alte Foersterei: A Unique Fan Experience

Union Berlin is offering fans a unique chance to sleep at their Alte Foersterei stadium before matches. The experience includes a bedroom overlooking the pitch, a stadium tour, and game tickets. Club members have a special entry on May 2; fans globally can enter for May 9.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 16-04-2025 23:56 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 23:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

Union Berlin is offering an extraordinary opportunity for its fans: a chance to spend the night at their Alte Foersterei stadium before upcoming home matches. This unique experience is thanks to a collaboration with team sponsor HomeToGo.

Fans will enjoy a converted container between the stands, designed as a luxurious bedroom with a double bed, team-themed bedding, and stunning floor-to-ceiling windows for a lively pitch view. The offer, exclusive to club members for May 2, includes a stadium tour and game day tickets.

The second sleepover date, May 9, is open to all football fans, with the winner chosen via a social media vote. This rare experience not only celebrates team spirit but offers fans a memorable way to connect with their beloved club.

(With inputs from agencies.)

