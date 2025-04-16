Left Menu

India's Hopes Dashed at ITTF World Cup 2025

Indian paddlers Manika Batra and Sreeja Akula couldn't progress beyond the group stage of the ITTF World Cup 2025 in Macao, falling to higher-ranked opponents. Both finished as runners-up in their groups, marking an early end to India's campaign in this prestigious table tennis tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 23:58 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 23:58 IST
Manika Batra. (Photo: SAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
India's campaign at the ITTF World Cup 2025 came to a disappointing conclusion as both Manika Batra and Sreeja Akula failed to move past the group stage. Despite their Olympian credentials, the duo was unable to best their formidable opponents on Wednesday.

Manika Batra, ranked 30th globally, faced a 3-1 defeat against Brazil's Bruna Takahashi, who is ranked 24th. Takahashi's victory came with scores of 13-11, 11-8, 11-4, and 10-12, marking her second career win over Batra after a similar victory in the 2021 World Championships.

Meanwhile, Sreeja Akula, ranked 35th and a commonwealth Games gold medallist, was defeated by Romania's Bernadette Szocs with a 4-0 score. Szocs dominated her group without dropping a game, strengthening her reputation with a previous win over Australia's Constantina Psihogios. India's hopes hinge on the knockout stage starting Thursday, but without Batra and Akula, the challenges remain stark.

(With inputs from agencies.)

