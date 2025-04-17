BCCI Reshuffle: Abhishek Nayar's Role Uncertain Amid Support Staff Overhaul

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is poised for a significant reshuffle within the Indian cricket team's coaching staff, with Abhishek Nayar's role hanging in the balance. Nayar, who has been part of the team as an assistant coach, might part ways following emerging speculations of a fallout with a senior member of the support staff.

According to sources, the BCCI has already decided to part ways with Nayar. Other staff changes include the departure of Fielding Coach T Dilip and Strength and Conditioning Coach Soham Desai, both completing over three years in their roles. The BCCI's latest Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) sets a three-year cap on the tenure of support staff members.

Adrian Le Roux, the team's first-ever Strength and Conditioning coach during the 2003 World Cup, is anticipated to return for a second tenure. Despite queries, BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia remained tight-lipped, stating that official announcements would be forthcoming soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)