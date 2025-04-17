BCCI Revamps Coaching Staff Amidst Dressing Room Turmoil

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has taken decisive action following India's lackluster performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. Assistant coach Abhishek Nayar has been sacked amid rumors of dressing room leaks. Fielding coach T Dilip and Strength and Conditioning coach Soham Desai have been removed after completing their three-year contracts.

The Indian squad's 3-1 defeat to Australia dashed hopes of qualifying for the World Test Championship final. Head coach Gautam Gambhir expressed dissatisfaction with the team's performance, emphasizing honesty as key to future success. He dismissed allegations surrounding reports of tension, insisting that 'honest words' were exchanged in the dressing room to motivate the team.

Prior scrutiny was reported on Abhishek Nayar and Ryan ten Doeschate for bringing a 'Kolkata Knight Riders touch' to team management. BCCI had mandated that support staff be relieved after three years, leading to T Dilip and Soham Desai's exit. Their departure follows India's successful ICC T20 World Cup 2024 campaign and the recent ICC Champions Trophy victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)