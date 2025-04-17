Supreme Court Launches Inquiry into Kabaddi Federations' Affairs

The Supreme Court has hinted at appointing an inquiry commission to conduct a detailed investigation into the operations of the country's sports associations, beginning with Kabaddi federations. It observed that alongside sporting events, other unrelated activities are prevalent in these organizations.

Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh considered a plea from two Kabaddi players that highlighted concerns about the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI) and the International Kabaddi Federation. The commission may extend its review to other sports associations as well.

Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj mentioned that, following the court's directives, modalities for a CBI probe are underway. The Supreme Court also acknowledged intervention requests from current and former players and postponed the matter for four weeks, calling for suggestions on improving the governance of sports associations.

(With inputs from agencies.)