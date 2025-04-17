Left Menu

RCB Takes Legal Swing At Uber Over Trademark Dispute

Royal Challengers Bengaluru has moved the Delhi High Court against an Uber Moto YouTube advertisement featuring cricketer Travis Head. RCB claims the ad disparages its trademark by altering it to 'Royally Challenged Bengaluru'. Uber argues it's meant as humor and has gained over 1.3 million views.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 15:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), a prominent Indian Premier League cricket team, approached the Delhi High Court on Thursday with a complaint against a YouTube advertisement they say undermines their trademark.

Justice Saurabh Banerjee took submissions from both parties concerning RCB's request for an interim injunction, with a reserve placed on the judgment. Royal Challengers Sports Private Limited lodged the suit against Uber India Systems Pvt Ltd, claiming an Uber Moto advertisement, 'Baddies in Bengaluru ft. Travis Head', disparages their trademark.

Cricketer Travis Head, associated with Sunrisers Hyderabad, allegedly maligns RCB's mark by depicting scenes of vandalizing signage with 'Royally Challenged Bengaluru'. The court heard arguments centered around the permissible use of trademarks in advertising, debating the limits of humor versus the potential for trademark dilution. So far, the contentious ad has received 1.3 million views and sparked widespread commentary on social media.

(With inputs from agencies.)

