RCB Takes Legal Swing At Uber Over Trademark Dispute

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), a prominent Indian Premier League cricket team, approached the Delhi High Court on Thursday with a complaint against a YouTube advertisement they say undermines their trademark.

Justice Saurabh Banerjee took submissions from both parties concerning RCB's request for an interim injunction, with a reserve placed on the judgment. Royal Challengers Sports Private Limited lodged the suit against Uber India Systems Pvt Ltd, claiming an Uber Moto advertisement, 'Baddies in Bengaluru ft. Travis Head', disparages their trademark.

Cricketer Travis Head, associated with Sunrisers Hyderabad, allegedly maligns RCB's mark by depicting scenes of vandalizing signage with 'Royally Challenged Bengaluru'. The court heard arguments centered around the permissible use of trademarks in advertising, debating the limits of humor versus the potential for trademark dilution. So far, the contentious ad has received 1.3 million views and sparked widespread commentary on social media.

