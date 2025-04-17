New Indoor Kabaddi Hall Inaugurated at SAI Bengaluru Campus

In a move to strengthen sports infrastructure in India, Minister of State for Sports Raksha Khadse inaugurated the newly-built indoor kabaddi hall at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Bengaluru campus on Thursday. The facility signifies the government's push for traditional Indian sports like kabaddi.

During her visit, Khadse engaged in comprehensive discussions with both foreign and Indian coaches, discussing their training methods and international best practices. The focus was on integrating these insights to enhance the proficiency of Indian athletes.

The two-day visit also involved direct interactions with the sports community at SAI, including elite athletes and key sports figures. It provided Khadse with a closer look at government scheme implementations and facilitated vibrant dialogue to further develop India's sports sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)