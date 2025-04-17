New Indoor Kabaddi Hall Inaugurated at SAI Bengaluru Campus
Minister of State for Sports, Raksha Khadse, inaugurated a new indoor kabaddi hall at SAI Bengaluru and interacted with athletes and coaches. The government aims to promote traditional sports by enhancing training infrastructure. Khadse engaged extensively with foreign and Indian coaches to discuss training methodologies and athlete development.
In a move to strengthen sports infrastructure in India, Minister of State for Sports Raksha Khadse inaugurated the newly-built indoor kabaddi hall at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Bengaluru campus on Thursday. The facility signifies the government's push for traditional Indian sports like kabaddi.
During her visit, Khadse engaged in comprehensive discussions with both foreign and Indian coaches, discussing their training methods and international best practices. The focus was on integrating these insights to enhance the proficiency of Indian athletes.
The two-day visit also involved direct interactions with the sports community at SAI, including elite athletes and key sports figures. It provided Khadse with a closer look at government scheme implementations and facilitated vibrant dialogue to further develop India's sports sector.
