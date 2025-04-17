Championship Frenzy: All 24 Clubs Battle for Glory

A thrilling climax awaits as the English Championship winds down with two weeks left in the regular season. Remarkably, all 24 clubs still have a mathematical chance of either promotion or relegation. It stands as a testament to the unrivaled excitement of this competition.

Leeds United and Burnley sit atop the table, locked at 88 points, primed for automatic promotion. Hot on their heels is Sheffield United, just five points shy of catching the leaders. The playoff race is just as intense, with teams from third to sixth fighting for a shot at promotion.

Relegation battles add to the drama, with Plymouth Argyle trying to avoid being bottom, trailing Derby County by only three points. Swansea City, in a curious twist, could still move up or down in the standings. As managers keep their squads focused, each match feels like its own season.

(With inputs from agencies.)