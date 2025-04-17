Left Menu

Virat Kohli Poised to Shine Against Punjab in IPL 2025 Clash

As Royal Challengers Bengaluru prepares to face Punjab Kings, Virat Kohli's impressive track record against the franchise takes center stage. Sitting at third and fourth in the points table, both teams are coming off significant victories. Kohli ranks as the fifth-highest run-scorer this IPL season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 20:45 IST
Virat Kohli Poised to Shine Against Punjab in IPL 2025 Clash
Virat Kohli (Photo- IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The anticipation is palpable as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) gets ready to lock horns with Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru this Friday. The fixture promises to be a thrilling encounter as two in-form teams, both tied with four wins and two losses, aim to climb higher in the points table.

The spotlight will undoubtedly be on RCB's star batter, Virat Kohli, known for his exceptional performance against PBKS under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer. Kohli boasts a robust track record against PBKS, including amassing 1,030 runs at an average of 35.52 and a strike rate of 133.77, highlighted by a century and five fifties.

In the ongoing IPL 2025, Kohli has proven his mettle by ranking as the fifth-highest run-scorer with 248 runs in six innings, averaging 62.00 with a strike rate of 143.35. As RCB eyes another victory, their clash with PBKS is set to be a marquee match-up for cricket enthusiasts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025