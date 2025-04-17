Virat Kohli Poised to Shine Against Punjab in IPL 2025 Clash

The anticipation is palpable as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) gets ready to lock horns with Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru this Friday. The fixture promises to be a thrilling encounter as two in-form teams, both tied with four wins and two losses, aim to climb higher in the points table.

The spotlight will undoubtedly be on RCB's star batter, Virat Kohli, known for his exceptional performance against PBKS under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer. Kohli boasts a robust track record against PBKS, including amassing 1,030 runs at an average of 35.52 and a strike rate of 133.77, highlighted by a century and five fifties.

In the ongoing IPL 2025, Kohli has proven his mettle by ranking as the fifth-highest run-scorer with 248 runs in six innings, averaging 62.00 with a strike rate of 143.35. As RCB eyes another victory, their clash with PBKS is set to be a marquee match-up for cricket enthusiasts.

