Left Menu

Dribbling Across a Nation: Japanese Footballer’s Quest Unites Cultures

Nozomu Hagihara, a Japanese national, is dribbling a football 2,000 kilometers across India, aiming to set a Guinness World Record. Starting from Kolkata, his journey reflects a deep connection with India and highlights cultural harmony, concluding at the Japanese Embassy in New Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 20:49 IST
Dribbling Across a Nation: Japanese Footballer’s Quest Unites Cultures
Nozomu Hagihara (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an extraordinary display of endurance and passion, Japanese national Nozomu Hagihara is journeying from Kolkata to New Delhi by dribbling a football across India. Covering a staggering 2,000 kilometers, Hagihara's mission is not just about setting a Guinness World Record for the longest dribbled distance, but also celebrating a bond between cultures.

Having lived in India for four years, Hagihara began this ambitious venture to reflect his profound relationship with the country and its people. He shared with ANI, 'My challenge is to break the Guinness World Record, marking my time in India and what it symbolizes for me.'

Initially overseeing an organic farming project in Bihar, his journey took a turn when local students asked him for football coaching. This request sparked his mission, blending a love for football with the spirit of determination and cultural unity. As Hagihara arrived in Varanasi, he remarked on its spiritual and cultural significance, underscoring the depth of his journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025