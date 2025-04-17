Dribbling Across a Nation: Japanese Footballer’s Quest Unites Cultures

In an extraordinary display of endurance and passion, Japanese national Nozomu Hagihara is journeying from Kolkata to New Delhi by dribbling a football across India. Covering a staggering 2,000 kilometers, Hagihara's mission is not just about setting a Guinness World Record for the longest dribbled distance, but also celebrating a bond between cultures.

Having lived in India for four years, Hagihara began this ambitious venture to reflect his profound relationship with the country and its people. He shared with ANI, 'My challenge is to break the Guinness World Record, marking my time in India and what it symbolizes for me.'

Initially overseeing an organic farming project in Bihar, his journey took a turn when local students asked him for football coaching. This request sparked his mission, blending a love for football with the spirit of determination and cultural unity. As Hagihara arrived in Varanasi, he remarked on its spiritual and cultural significance, underscoring the depth of his journey.

