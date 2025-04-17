Left Menu

Negligence in Nigerian Soccer: The Tragic Death of Chineme Martins

A Nigerian soccer club was found negligent for the death of player Chineme Martins during a match in 2020. The court also held the league and match officials responsible. The club must compensate Martins' family, with hopes for better medical provisions for players in the future.

A shocking verdict from the National Industrial Court of Nigeria has found Nasarawa United, the Nigerian soccer league, and the NFF guilty of negligence in the tragic death of Chineme Martins. The footballer collapsed during a match in 2020 due to inadequate medical testing and facilities.

Martins' untimely death has prompted widespread criticism of safety standards in Nigerian soccer. The court has ordered Nasarawa United to compensate Martins' family, underlining the systemic failures in safeguarding player welfare.

FIFPRO lawyers supported the Martins family in the fight for justice, highlighting a dire need for improved medical provisions and ensuring such negligence does not recur, leaving families grieving unnecessarily.

(With inputs from agencies.)

