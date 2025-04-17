Negligence in Nigerian Soccer: The Tragic Death of Chineme Martins

A shocking verdict from the National Industrial Court of Nigeria has found Nasarawa United, the Nigerian soccer league, and the NFF guilty of negligence in the tragic death of Chineme Martins. The footballer collapsed during a match in 2020 due to inadequate medical testing and facilities.

Martins' untimely death has prompted widespread criticism of safety standards in Nigerian soccer. The court has ordered Nasarawa United to compensate Martins' family, underlining the systemic failures in safeguarding player welfare.

FIFPRO lawyers supported the Martins family in the fight for justice, highlighting a dire need for improved medical provisions and ensuring such negligence does not recur, leaving families grieving unnecessarily.

