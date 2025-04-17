Mumbai Indians' Bowling Masterclass Stifles Sunrisers Hyderabad
Mumbai Indians' exceptional bowling performance led by Will Jacks and Jasprit Bumrah restricted Sunrisers Hyderabad to 162/5 in an IPL match at Wankhede Stadium. Despite a promising start, SRH struggled with the scoring rate. MI's bowlers effectively dismantled the opposition's batting, leading to a modest target.
Mumbai Indians showcased a bowling masterclass to restrict Sunrisers Hyderabad to just 162/5 in their Indian Premier League clash at Wankhede Stadium. The formidable spells by Will Jacks and Jasprit Bumrah proved pivotal in dismantling SRH's batting lineup, which failed to accelerate despite a solid opening stand.
MI opted to bowl after winning the toss, and the decision paid off. SRH openers Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head accumulated just 29 runs in the initial four overs. Although Abhishek momentarily shifted momentum with a series of boundaries, Travis Head struggled, maintaining a strike rate below 100.
The momentum stalled once again as MI broke the partnership, and crucial wickets at regular intervals prevented SRH from gaining ground. Despite Heinrich Klaasen's late surge, MI's disciplined bowling, particularly by Bumrah, kept SRH's scoring in check, limiting them to a below-par total.
