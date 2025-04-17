Left Menu

Mumbai Indians' Bowling Masterclass Stifles Sunrisers Hyderabad

Mumbai Indians' exceptional bowling performance led by Will Jacks and Jasprit Bumrah restricted Sunrisers Hyderabad to 162/5 in an IPL match at Wankhede Stadium. Despite a promising start, SRH struggled with the scoring rate. MI's bowlers effectively dismantled the opposition's batting, leading to a modest target.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 21:36 IST
Mumbai Indians' Bowling Masterclass Stifles Sunrisers Hyderabad
Jasprit Bumrah celebratng a wicket. (Photo- IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Indians showcased a bowling masterclass to restrict Sunrisers Hyderabad to just 162/5 in their Indian Premier League clash at Wankhede Stadium. The formidable spells by Will Jacks and Jasprit Bumrah proved pivotal in dismantling SRH's batting lineup, which failed to accelerate despite a solid opening stand.

MI opted to bowl after winning the toss, and the decision paid off. SRH openers Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head accumulated just 29 runs in the initial four overs. Although Abhishek momentarily shifted momentum with a series of boundaries, Travis Head struggled, maintaining a strike rate below 100.

The momentum stalled once again as MI broke the partnership, and crucial wickets at regular intervals prevented SRH from gaining ground. Despite Heinrich Klaasen's late surge, MI's disciplined bowling, particularly by Bumrah, kept SRH's scoring in check, limiting them to a below-par total.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025