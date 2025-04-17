Virgil van Dijk Extends Legacy with Liverpool

Liverpool FC has announced that their captain, Virgil van Dijk, has signed a new contract, cementing his role in the team's future endeavors. The Dutch defender's commitment to Anfield extends his tenure at the club to over seven and a half years, as reported by Liverpool's official website.

This announcement succeeds Mohamed Salah's recent contract renewal with the Reds last week. Expressing his feelings, Van Dijk shared with Liverpoolfc.com, "I'm very happy, very proud. It's a proud feeling, it's just incredible." Van Dijk emphasized the deep connection he has with the club, asserting, "It was always Liverpool," and noting his familial ties to the city, referring to himself as an 'adopted Scouser.'

Van Dijk's impact since his 2018 transfer from Southampton has been significant, with his defensive prowess contributing to Liverpool's success, including seven major trophies. His tenure has been decorated individually with accolades like the PFA Players' Player of the Year in 2019 and multiple Premier League Team of the Year selections. Now, as captain, Van Dijk aims to lead Liverpool to new victories. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)