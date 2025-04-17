Left Menu

Virgil van Dijk Extends Legacy with Liverpool

Liverpool's captain Virgil van Dijk has renewed his contract, reinforcing his commitment to Anfield. The Dutchman, pivotal in securing seven major titles since joining in 2018, aims to further solidify his legacy as team captain. His extension follows Mohamed Salah's recent contract renewal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 22:46 IST
Virgil van Dijk Extends Legacy with Liverpool
Virgil van Dijk (Photo: Liverpoolfc.com). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Liverpool FC has announced that their captain, Virgil van Dijk, has signed a new contract, cementing his role in the team's future endeavors. The Dutch defender's commitment to Anfield extends his tenure at the club to over seven and a half years, as reported by Liverpool's official website.

This announcement succeeds Mohamed Salah's recent contract renewal with the Reds last week. Expressing his feelings, Van Dijk shared with Liverpoolfc.com, "I'm very happy, very proud. It's a proud feeling, it's just incredible." Van Dijk emphasized the deep connection he has with the club, asserting, "It was always Liverpool," and noting his familial ties to the city, referring to himself as an 'adopted Scouser.'

Van Dijk's impact since his 2018 transfer from Southampton has been significant, with his defensive prowess contributing to Liverpool's success, including seven major trophies. His tenure has been decorated individually with accolades like the PFA Players' Player of the Year in 2019 and multiple Premier League Team of the Year selections. Now, as captain, Van Dijk aims to lead Liverpool to new victories. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025