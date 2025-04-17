Wind Power Controversy: Weather Doping in Discus Throw

Performance-enhancing drugs have long plagued athletics, but a new controversy over 'weather doping' has emerged. Observers claim wind conditions at a U.S. discus event aided athletes in breaking records.

Lithuania's Mykolas Alekna shattered his own world record, throwing 75.56m at Ramona, Oklahoma, surpassing his previous mark of 74.35m. The venue's design reportedly took advantage of high winds.

While some argue for rules on wind assistance in discus throws, World Athletics maintains the records meet current regulations and will be ratified. More wind-assisted throws are expected, challenging the sport's regulatory framework.

