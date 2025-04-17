Left Menu

Wind Power Controversy: Weather Doping in Discus Throw

Observers allege 'weather doping' influenced record-breaking discus throws at a U.S. athletics event, with wind conditions aiding athletes. Mykolas Alekna set a new world record, while commentators argued the venue's design enabled such feats. World Athletics maintains current rules, allowing for wind-assisted throws.

Updated: 17-04-2025 23:01 IST
Performance-enhancing drugs have long plagued athletics, but a new controversy over 'weather doping' has emerged. Observers claim wind conditions at a U.S. discus event aided athletes in breaking records.

Lithuania's Mykolas Alekna shattered his own world record, throwing 75.56m at Ramona, Oklahoma, surpassing his previous mark of 74.35m. The venue's design reportedly took advantage of high winds.

While some argue for rules on wind assistance in discus throws, World Athletics maintains the records meet current regulations and will be ratified. More wind-assisted throws are expected, challenging the sport's regulatory framework.

