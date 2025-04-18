Left Menu

Mumbai Indians Triumph: Bowling Masterclass Secures Victory

Mumbai Indians, led by skipper Hardik Pandya, secured a four-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL match. Pandya credited his bowlers for their effective use of variations on a challenging wicket. MI chased down 162 with key performances from Will Jacks and a strategic bowling plan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-04-2025 00:02 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 00:02 IST
Mumbai Indians Triumph: Bowling Masterclass Secures Victory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Indians, under the astute leadership of skipper Hardik Pandya, clinched a decisive four-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL encounter held on Thursday.

Pandya praised his team's bowlers for their adept use of variations and tactical execution on a sluggish wicket, restricting SRH to 162 runs.

Chasing a modest target, Mumbai reached 166 for six in 18.1 overs, anchored by a stellar performance from Will Jacks, who excelled both with the ball and the bat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

 Global
2
Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

 United States
3
High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

 United States
4
Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025