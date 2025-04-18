Mumbai Indians Triumph: Bowling Masterclass Secures Victory

Mumbai Indians, under the astute leadership of skipper Hardik Pandya, clinched a decisive four-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL encounter held on Thursday.

Pandya praised his team's bowlers for their adept use of variations and tactical execution on a sluggish wicket, restricting SRH to 162 runs.

Chasing a modest target, Mumbai reached 166 for six in 18.1 overs, anchored by a stellar performance from Will Jacks, who excelled both with the ball and the bat.

(With inputs from agencies.)