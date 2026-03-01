Left Menu

Jammu & Kashmir's Historic Ranji Trophy Triumph: A New Dawn in Cricket

Jammu and Kashmir cricket team clinched its first-ever Ranji Trophy title, defeating Karnataka. Notable leaders, including former CM Ghulam Nabi Azad, lauded the victory as a testament to the team's talent and dedication. The triumph marks a significant milestone in the region's sporting history.

Jammu | Updated: 01-03-2026 00:12 IST
In an unprecedented achievement, the Jammu and Kashmir cricket team has lifted the Ranji Trophy for the first time, besting the eight-time champions Karnataka in the final. This win is being celebrated as a historic triumph, showcasing the extraordinary talent, grit, and discipline of the team that has captured national pride.

Congratulatory messages poured in from political leaders across parties. Former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad congratulated the team, highlighting this as the dawn of many future successes. He emphasized the victory as a unifying force, reflecting the potential of the region's youth. J-K Congress president Tariq Hameed Karra and BJP leaders also praised the team's dedication, noting its importance in inspiring local youth.

Senior BJP figures, including J-K BJP president Sat Sharma, hailed the victory as a defining moment in the Union territory's sporting journey. He called it the beginning of a golden era for cricket in Jammu and Kashmir. Leaders stressed the need to enhance sports infrastructure and grassroots cricket development to sustain this success and foster future talent.

