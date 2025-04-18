Left Menu

Jessica Pegula Dominates into Porsche Grand Prix Quarterfinals

Third-ranked Jessica Pegula swiftly moved into the Porsche Grand Prix quarterfinals, defeating Magdalena Frech. Pegula, fresh off a victory at the Charleston Open, dispatched Frech in just 59 minutes. She will face Ekaterina Alexandrova next, while other favorites like Coco Gauff also advanced smoothly.

Third-ranked Jessica Pegula secured her spot in the Porsche Grand Prix quarterfinals with a decisive 6-1, 6-1 win over Poland's Magdalena Frech. The match, held on indoor clay courts, saw Pegula demonstrate her recent form following a victory at the Charleston Open.

The American player required just under an hour to eliminate Frech and will now prepare for her next challenge against Ekaterina Alexandrova, setting the stage for a rematch of their recent Charleston semifinal encounter. Alexandrova progressed by overcoming sixth-seeded Mirra Andreeva with a 6-3, 6-2 scoreline.

Meanwhile, fourth-seeded Coco Gauff replicated Pegula's performance, defeating Ella Seidel 6-1, 6-1 in just 57 minutes. Gauff is set to face fifth-seeded Jasmine Paolini, who advanced with a convincing win over Jule Niemeier. Top seed Aryna Sabalenka also advanced after Anastasia Potapova withdrew due to injury, setting up a clash with Elise Mertens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

