Xherdan Shaqiri, known for his stellar career in Europe, has reinvigorated his form at Basel following a disappointing stint with Major League Soccer's Chicago Fire. The former Champions League winner is playing a pivotal role in Basel's quest for their first league title in eight years.

Shaqiri has already netted 13 goals this season, making him the joint top scorer in the Swiss league. His remarkable performance included two standout goals that helped Basel secure a crucial victory against rival Zurich, lifting them six points clear in the title race.

Having returned to his hometown club, where he initially made his mark, Shaqiri is driving Basel's championship ambitions. With his national Team Switzerland duties behind him, he is now fully committed to leading Basel back to European glory.

(With inputs from agencies.)