FIFA's Balancing Act: Player Welfare vs. Expanded Tournaments

FIFA President Gianni Infantino addressed concerns over player welfare amid expanded tournaments, facing criticism for 'calendar abuse.' Infantino emphasized minimizing impact by limiting games in the Club World Cup. FIFPRO and others filed complaints to the EU, urging scrutiny for player health considerations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 14:49 IST
FIFA President Gianni Infantino has asserted that player health remains a priority in the wake of heightened criticism about the potential strain of expanded tournaments on athletes.

The Players' Union FIFPRO, Spain's LaLiga, and the European leagues' group have formally approached EU antitrust regulators with a complaint against FIFA, alleging 'calendar abuse.'

Infantino, speaking to CNN, downplayed the impact of the extended 32-team Club World Cup, arguing its infrequency and the limited additional matches mitigate potential health risks, as a taskforce continues to evaluate these developments.

