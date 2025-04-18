Rajasthan Royals' Death Bowling Struggles: Dravid's Perspective

Rajasthan Royals are facing challenges with their death bowling, a concern highlighted by head coach Rahul Dravid ahead of their game against Lucknow Super Giants. The team leaked over 70 runs in the final five overs in recent matches against Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals, contributing to consecutive losses.

Dravid acknowledged the execution issues in the death overs, stating that while their plans were strong, the delivery needed refinement. He pointed out that conceding between 57-60 runs is considered normal in the last five overs, but their consistent concession of 72-77 runs needs addressing.

Despite criticism for certain strategic decisions, such as choosing Sandeep Sharma for the Super Over, Dravid defended these judgments as well-considered alongside captain Sanju Samson and analytical support. The Royals are also adjusting to a new lineup following the departure of key players like Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal, and Dravid remains confident in the current team's potential.

