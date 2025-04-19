Left Menu

Shubman Gill Leads Gujarat Titans in Crucial Match Against Delhi Capitals

Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill chose to bowl first against Delhi Capitals in their IPL match. Paceman Kagiso Rabada is expected to rejoin the team in 10 days. Delhi Capitals plan to use Jake-Fraser McGurk as an Impact Player but he is not in the starting XI.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 19-04-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 15:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In an anticipated IPL face-off, Gujarat Titans' skipper Shubman Gill opted to field first against Delhi Capitals on Saturday. The decision follows strategic plans as both teams vie for an upper hand in the season.

Gill also revealed that pacer Kagiso Rabada, currently absent for personal reasons in South Africa, is expected to return within the next 10 days, promising a reinforced lineup for upcoming matches. The Titans have maintained their existing team lineup, showcasing their confidence in the current squad's capabilities.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Capitals did not feature opener Jake-Fraser McGurk in their starting eleven but indicated plans to employ him as an Impact Player. This tactical move suggests a flexible game plan from the Capitals. Both teams field a roster of notable players, setting the stage for an intense contest.

