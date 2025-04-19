Shubman Gill Leads Gujarat Titans in Crucial Match Against Delhi Capitals

In an anticipated IPL face-off, Gujarat Titans' skipper Shubman Gill opted to field first against Delhi Capitals on Saturday. The decision follows strategic plans as both teams vie for an upper hand in the season.

Gill also revealed that pacer Kagiso Rabada, currently absent for personal reasons in South Africa, is expected to return within the next 10 days, promising a reinforced lineup for upcoming matches. The Titans have maintained their existing team lineup, showcasing their confidence in the current squad's capabilities.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Capitals did not feature opener Jake-Fraser McGurk in their starting eleven but indicated plans to employ him as an Impact Player. This tactical move suggests a flexible game plan from the Capitals. Both teams field a roster of notable players, setting the stage for an intense contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)