Left Menu

Nahid Rana: Bangladesh's Bowling Sensation Set to Challenge Zimbabwe

Bangladesh's emerging fast bowler Nahid Rana is expected to be pivotal against Zimbabwe in the upcoming test series. Known for his rapid pace, suffering Zimbabwean batsmen may have a tough time. Nahid's past performances against Pakistan and the West Indies have established him as a formidable presence on the field.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sylhet | Updated: 19-04-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 20:30 IST
Nahid Rana: Bangladesh's Bowling Sensation Set to Challenge Zimbabwe
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh is banking on young fast bowler Nahid Rana to unsettle Zimbabwe's batsmen in the two-match test series beginning Sunday.

Nahid, 22, has become a key figure in Bangladesh's bowling lineup, consistently reaching speeds of 140 kph (90 mph). His pace could prove crucial in this series.

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto expressed confidence in Nahid's abilities. "When Zimbabwe's batsmen face him, they will see how different Nahid is," Shanto said, emphasizing Nahid's role in previous victories against Pakistan and the West Indies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

 United States
2
Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislation

Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislati...

 United States
3
Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travelers

Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travele...

 Global
4
Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI narratives echo Jungian archetypes without human nuance

Ethical AI demands global coordination, not patchwork laws

Bio-inspired robots set to redefine autonomy and intelligence

Data-driven workplace surveillance risks breaching employee rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025