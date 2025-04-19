Nahid Rana: Bangladesh's Bowling Sensation Set to Challenge Zimbabwe
Bangladesh's emerging fast bowler Nahid Rana is expected to be pivotal against Zimbabwe in the upcoming test series. Known for his rapid pace, suffering Zimbabwean batsmen may have a tough time. Nahid's past performances against Pakistan and the West Indies have established him as a formidable presence on the field.
Bangladesh is banking on young fast bowler Nahid Rana to unsettle Zimbabwe's batsmen in the two-match test series beginning Sunday.
Nahid, 22, has become a key figure in Bangladesh's bowling lineup, consistently reaching speeds of 140 kph (90 mph). His pace could prove crucial in this series.
Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto expressed confidence in Nahid's abilities. "When Zimbabwe's batsmen face him, they will see how different Nahid is," Shanto said, emphasizing Nahid's role in previous victories against Pakistan and the West Indies.
