Chess Titans Gather for Maharashtra Open Grandmaster Showdown

The Maharashtra Open Grandmaster tournament will welcome top chess players from 13 countries, including India, from April 20-28. Organized by the Maharashtra Chess Association, the event features a Rs 30 lakh prize under a nine-round Swiss league format, with participants from numerous countries including Armenia, USA, and Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 19-04-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 20:39 IST
The upcoming Maharashtra Open Grandmaster tournament is set to feature a diverse lineup of top-tier chess talent from 13 countries, scheduled from April 20-28. The prestigious event will be organized by the Maharashtra Chess Association, in collaboration with the All India Chess Federation (AICF) and the International Chess Federation (FIDE).

Participants hailing from India, Armenia, the USA, and Russia among others, like Slovakia and Vietnam, will compete under the latest FIDE regulations. The nine-round Swiss league format, accompanied by a substantial prize pool of Rs 30 lakh, guarantees a highly competitive atmosphere.

Notable participants include India's prominent grandmasters, Armenia's Grigoryan Karen H, and Georgia's Levan Pantsulaia. International Arbiter Srivastan R has been appointed as the chief arbiter, ensuring fair play throughout the course of the tournament.

