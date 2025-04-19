Markram and Badoni Shine to Propel LSG to Competitive Total

Aiden Markram and Ayush Badoni played stellar innings to help Lucknow Super Giants overcome an early batting slump and set a formidable target of 180 for 5 against the Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League match on Saturday.

Markram's steady 66 and Badoni's breezy 50 were the backbone of LSG's recovery after a shaky start. The pair added 76 vital runs for the fourth wicket, steadying the ship after being reduced to 54 for 3 by the eighth over.

Abdul Samad added crucial runs down the order, with an explosive 30 off just 10 deliveries, finishing the innings aggressively. For the Royals, Hasaranga's 2 for 31 stood out amid some disciplined bowling performances.

(With inputs from agencies.)