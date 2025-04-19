Markram and Badoni Shine to Propel LSG to Competitive Total
Aiden Markram and Ayush Badoni's crucial half-centuries powered Lucknow Super Giants to a challenging 180 for 5 against Rajasthan Royals in the IPL. Overcoming an initial setback, their partnership significantly lifted LSG. Abdul Samad's late blitz and effective bowling from Royals' Hasaranga also highlighted the thrilling encounter.
Aiden Markram and Ayush Badoni played stellar innings to help Lucknow Super Giants overcome an early batting slump and set a formidable target of 180 for 5 against the Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League match on Saturday.
Markram's steady 66 and Badoni's breezy 50 were the backbone of LSG's recovery after a shaky start. The pair added 76 vital runs for the fourth wicket, steadying the ship after being reduced to 54 for 3 by the eighth over.
Abdul Samad added crucial runs down the order, with an explosive 30 off just 10 deliveries, finishing the innings aggressively. For the Royals, Hasaranga's 2 for 31 stood out amid some disciplined bowling performances.
