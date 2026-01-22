Left Menu

Bangladesh Cricket in Crisis: Historic Figure Faces Unprecedented Setback

Aminul Islam Bulbul, Bangladesh cricket's first Test centurion, faces challenges as the Bangladesh Cricket Board president while the team may withdraw from an ICC global event. Government advisor Asif Nazrul's stance ties security concerns with national pride, potentially impacting Bulbul's leadership and Bangladesh's cricketing future.

Dhaka | Updated: 22-01-2026 20:34 IST
  • Bangladesh

In a turn of events echoing through Bangladesh's cricketing corridors, Aminul Islam Bulbul, revered as the nation's first Test centurion, finds himself in a challenging position as the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president. A potential withdrawal from an ICC global event looms, caused by government advisor Asif Nazrul's inflexible stance intertwining national prestige with security concerns.

The deadlock suggests serious financial repercussions, including a possible loss of BDT 325 crore (around USD 27 million) jeopardizing future revenues. Speculation rises about India's possible cancellation of their Bangladesh tour, a highly lucrative proposition due to TV broadcast rights. As elections approach, Nazrul's influence persists, leaving a lingering impact on Bulbul's leadership.

Amid this, senior players, accustomed to global competition, face personal losses. Bulbul, previously an ICC Game Development Officer, appears cornered without sufficient supports. While the political landscape shifts, cricket's future in Bangladesh remains tense under the specter of unrealized opportunities and mounting pressures.

