Vaibhav Suryavanshi: Youngest IPL Sensation at 14

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, a 14-year-old cricketer, made headlines by becoming the youngest player in IPL history, playing for Rajasthan Royals against Lucknow Super Giants. Displaying remarkable poise, he hit a six on his debut ball. His journey from Bihar cricket to IPL fame exemplifies youthful potential and determination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 19-04-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 22:17 IST
In an unprecedented event in cricket history, 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi became the youngest player to participate in the Indian Premier League. Playing for Rajasthan Royals, the young prodigy faced Lucknow Super Giants, capturing the crowd's attention the moment he walked out to bat alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal.

With unwavering determination etched on his youthful face, Suryavanshi made an indelible impact by striking a colossal six off Shardul Thakur's first over. The remarkable strike elevated excitement levels at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, with even the Rajasthan Royals' injured captain, Sanju Samson, sharing a grin from the dugout.

Suryavanshi's cricketing journey began in Bihar, where he played five First-Class matches in the 2024-25 season before earning an IPL contract at just 13. His record-breaking debut puts him amidst the elite, following in the footsteps of cricket's youngest talents, as he continues to inspire across age and boundaries.

