Avesh Khan's Late Strikes Propel Lucknow to Thrilling Victory
In a captivating IPL encounter, Avesh Khan's late breakthroughs helped Lucknow Super Giants edge out Rajasthan Royals by two runs. Notable performances included half-centuries by Yashasvi Jaiswal, Aiden Markram, and Ayush Badoni. Khan's critical wickets dismantled Rajasthan's chase, securing Lucknow's narrow win with figures of 3/37.
In a thrilling IPL clash, Pacer Avesh Khan's three crucial wickets guided Lucknow Super Giants to a narrow two-run victory over Rajasthan Royals on Saturday.
Yashasvi Jaiswal led the charge for Rajasthan Royals, hammering a half-century, while teenager Vaibhav Suryavanshi made a significant impact. Lucknow's Aiden Markram and Ayush Badoni also hit half-centuries, sharing a vital 76-run fourth-wicket partnership to post 180 for 5.
Despite Rajasthan's strong position during the chase, led by Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, and Vaibhav, Avesh Khan's pivotal wickets derailed their momentum, restricting them to 178 for 5.
