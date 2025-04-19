Left Menu

Avesh Khan's Late Strikes Propel Lucknow to Thrilling Victory

In a captivating IPL encounter, Avesh Khan's late breakthroughs helped Lucknow Super Giants edge out Rajasthan Royals by two runs. Notable performances included half-centuries by Yashasvi Jaiswal, Aiden Markram, and Ayush Badoni. Khan's critical wickets dismantled Rajasthan's chase, securing Lucknow's narrow win with figures of 3/37.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 19-04-2025 23:31 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 23:31 IST
Avesh Khan's Late Strikes Propel Lucknow to Thrilling Victory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling IPL clash, Pacer Avesh Khan's three crucial wickets guided Lucknow Super Giants to a narrow two-run victory over Rajasthan Royals on Saturday.

Yashasvi Jaiswal led the charge for Rajasthan Royals, hammering a half-century, while teenager Vaibhav Suryavanshi made a significant impact. Lucknow's Aiden Markram and Ayush Badoni also hit half-centuries, sharing a vital 76-run fourth-wicket partnership to post 180 for 5.

Despite Rajasthan's strong position during the chase, led by Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, and Vaibhav, Avesh Khan's pivotal wickets derailed their momentum, restricting them to 178 for 5.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

 Global
2
Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

 Global
3
Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

 Global
4
Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI narratives echo Jungian archetypes without human nuance

Ethical AI demands global coordination, not patchwork laws

Bio-inspired robots set to redefine autonomy and intelligence

Data-driven workplace surveillance risks breaching employee rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025