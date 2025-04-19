Avesh Khan's Late Strikes Propel Lucknow to Thrilling Victory

In a thrilling IPL clash, Pacer Avesh Khan's three crucial wickets guided Lucknow Super Giants to a narrow two-run victory over Rajasthan Royals on Saturday.

Yashasvi Jaiswal led the charge for Rajasthan Royals, hammering a half-century, while teenager Vaibhav Suryavanshi made a significant impact. Lucknow's Aiden Markram and Ayush Badoni also hit half-centuries, sharing a vital 76-run fourth-wicket partnership to post 180 for 5.

Despite Rajasthan's strong position during the chase, led by Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, and Vaibhav, Avesh Khan's pivotal wickets derailed their momentum, restricting them to 178 for 5.

(With inputs from agencies.)