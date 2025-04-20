Gujarat Titans' Captain Fined Amid IPL Victory

Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill faced a financial penalty after the team's recent match against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League. The fine, amounting to Rs 12 lakh, was imposed due to the team's slow over-rate, which contravenes Article 2.22 of the IPL Code of Conduct.

The match saw Gujarat Titans triumph with a seven-wicket win, largely due to an impressive 97-run innings by Jos Buttler. Buttler, showing incredible resilience despite battling cramps, helped his team successfully chase a target of 204 runs, sealing the win with just four balls remaining.

Earlier in the game, the Titans' bowlers, including standout pacer Prasidh Krishna, displayed disciplined performance, restricting Delhi Capitals to a score of 203 for eight. Krishna's figures of 4/41 were instrumental in keeping the opposition's score manageable.

(With inputs from agencies.)