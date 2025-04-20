Left Menu

Arjun Babuta Shines with Silver at Lima ISSF World Cup

India's Arjun Babuta clinched silver at the ISSF World Cup in Lima, Peru, narrowly missing gold to China's Sheng Lihao by 0.1 points. The event saw top marksmen, including Olympic medalists, vying for top honors. Despite Rudrankksh Patil's early exit, Babuta's performance solidified India's standing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-04-2025 10:43 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 10:43 IST
Arjun Babuta (Left), Sheng Lihao (Centre), Istvan Peni (Right) after 10m air rifle final at Las Palmas range in Lima (Image: ISSF/NRAI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Peru

In a thrilling contest, India's Arjun Babuta brought home a silver medal at the ISSF World Cup held in Lima, Peru. The closely fought competition saw Babuta lose to China's Sheng Lihao, who is considered one of the greatest in shooting sports, by a slim margin of 0.1 points.

Hungarian shooter Istvan Peni claimed the bronze amidst a field of elite marksmen, including Olympic silver medalist Victor Lindgren and reigning world champion Sheng. India's aspirations for another podium finish were dashed when Rudrankksh Patil, a former world champion, faced disqualification due to a technical error.

Despite this setback, Babuta delivered a strong performance throughout the final, maintaining his focus until the end. Consistent shooting kept him in the lead for significant portions of the event. However, Sheng's precise shots towards the end edged out Babuta, showcasing the intense competition witnessed at the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

