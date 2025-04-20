Left Menu

Rajasthan Royals Narrowly Miss Victory in Thrilling Encounter Against Lucknow Super Giants

Rajasthan Royals spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule reflects on the team's narrow defeat against Lucknow Super Giants, crediting notable performances from Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, and Riyan Parag. Despite a strong stand, Royals are left to reassess after falling short by two runs at Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-04-2025 10:45 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 10:45 IST
Rajasthan Royals Narrowly Miss Victory in Thrilling Encounter Against Lucknow Super Giants
RR spin-bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule (Photo/ IPL) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a nail-biting finish at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Rajasthan Royals narrowly missed out on a victory against Lucknow Super Giants, falling short by just two runs. Sairaj Bahutule, the spin bowling coach for Rajasthan, expressed that the team was in a strong position to seal the win but ultimately couldn't capitalize.

During the post-match press conference, Bahutule pointed out, "We were less than 20 runs short, perhaps even less than 10-15. We had a promising partnership that should have seen us through." He highlighted commendable performances from Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, and Riyan Parag, acknowledging the unpredictable nature of the T20 format.

Bahutule praised Rahul Dravid for his calming presence in the dugout, emphasizing the importance of maintaining composure. Despite the disappointment, he acknowledged Avesh Khan's brilliant last-over bowling, which secured a win for LSG. The Royals now stand in eighth position with two wins from eight games.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

 Global
2
Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

 Global
3
Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

 Global
4
Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI narratives echo Jungian archetypes without human nuance

Ethical AI demands global coordination, not patchwork laws

Bio-inspired robots set to redefine autonomy and intelligence

Data-driven workplace surveillance risks breaching employee rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025