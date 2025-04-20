Rajasthan Royals Narrowly Miss Victory in Thrilling Encounter Against Lucknow Super Giants

In a nail-biting finish at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Rajasthan Royals narrowly missed out on a victory against Lucknow Super Giants, falling short by just two runs. Sairaj Bahutule, the spin bowling coach for Rajasthan, expressed that the team was in a strong position to seal the win but ultimately couldn't capitalize.

During the post-match press conference, Bahutule pointed out, "We were less than 20 runs short, perhaps even less than 10-15. We had a promising partnership that should have seen us through." He highlighted commendable performances from Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, and Riyan Parag, acknowledging the unpredictable nature of the T20 format.

Bahutule praised Rahul Dravid for his calming presence in the dugout, emphasizing the importance of maintaining composure. Despite the disappointment, he acknowledged Avesh Khan's brilliant last-over bowling, which secured a win for LSG. The Royals now stand in eighth position with two wins from eight games.

(With inputs from agencies.)