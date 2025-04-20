Left Menu

Showdown in Bhubaneswar: Kerala Blasters FC vs East Bengal FC

Kerala Blasters FC and East Bengal FC will clash in the opening Round of 16 match of the Kalinga Super Cup. Both teams, having undergone midseason coaching changes, aim to overcome past setbacks. As defending champions, East Bengal FC seeks to maintain their title against a determined Kerala side.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-04-2025 13:20 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 13:20 IST
Showdown in Bhubaneswar: Kerala Blasters FC vs East Bengal FC
Dimitrios Diamantakos (Photo: ISL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The opening Round of 16 fixture of the Kalinga Super Cup will see Kerala Blasters FC take on East Bengal FC at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar, on Sunday. Both teams missed out on the ISL playoffs, giving ample time for preparation for India's premier domestic knockout football competition.

Kerala Blasters and East Bengal have navigated similar paths this season, parting ways with their respective head coaches during the campaign. East Bengal, under Oscar Bruzon's guidance, demonstrated resilience in the latter half of the ISL 2024-25 season but narrowly missed playoffs, while Kerala Blasters, led temporarily by TG Purushothaman, faced inconsistency.

This season has seen them face off twice, each clinching a 2-1 win. East Bengal's coach Oscar Bruzon is confident of continuing their title defense, while new Blasters coach David Catala acknowledges the challenge presented by the Red and Gold Brigade. The winner will secure a berth in the quarter-finals against Mohun Bagan Super Giant on April 6.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

 Global
2
Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

 Global
3
Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

 Global
4
Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter: How Energy Codes Can Shape a Low-Carbon Future, If Enforced

Reimagining Coal Mine Closures: World Bank's Roadmap for a Just and Sustainable Future

Why Mongolian Men Die Younger: A Roadmap to Bridge the Gender Life Expectancy Divide

How Business Associations Shape West Africa’s Informal Sector And Who Gets Left Out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025