Showdown in Bhubaneswar: Kerala Blasters FC vs East Bengal FC

The opening Round of 16 fixture of the Kalinga Super Cup will see Kerala Blasters FC take on East Bengal FC at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar, on Sunday. Both teams missed out on the ISL playoffs, giving ample time for preparation for India's premier domestic knockout football competition.

Kerala Blasters and East Bengal have navigated similar paths this season, parting ways with their respective head coaches during the campaign. East Bengal, under Oscar Bruzon's guidance, demonstrated resilience in the latter half of the ISL 2024-25 season but narrowly missed playoffs, while Kerala Blasters, led temporarily by TG Purushothaman, faced inconsistency.

This season has seen them face off twice, each clinching a 2-1 win. East Bengal's coach Oscar Bruzon is confident of continuing their title defense, while new Blasters coach David Catala acknowledges the challenge presented by the Red and Gold Brigade. The winner will secure a berth in the quarter-finals against Mohun Bagan Super Giant on April 6.

(With inputs from agencies.)