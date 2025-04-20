Left Menu

Sports Highlights: From Baseball Triumphs to Rangers' Coaching Shift

This sports news roundup covers highlights from various arenas: Washington Spirit's win, MLB's high Friday attendance, Ohtani's family news, Hendriks' MLB return, Phillies' narrow victory, Knicks' rally, Canada's hockey win, and the Rangers' coaching change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-04-2025 13:25 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 13:25 IST
Sports Highlights: From Baseball Triumphs to Rangers' Coaching Shift
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The sports world was abuzz with key events this weekend. Washington Spirit secured a win against Orlando Pride thanks to a fumbled ball by Orlando's goalkeeper, handing the team their first loss.

In Major League Baseball, Friday marked the highest average attendance in 17 years for April, seeing exciting matches like the Cubs' thrilling win over the Diamondbacks. Additionally, Shohei Ohtani of the Dodgers joyously announced the birth of his daughter.

Meanwhile, Liam Hendriks made a notable return from injury for the Boston Red Sox, and the Knicks rallied in the final quarter to defeat the Pistons. In ice hockey, Canada's commanding win over Finland set up a world final against the US, while NHL's New York Rangers made headlines with their decision to fire head coach Peter Laviolette.

(With inputs from agencies.)

