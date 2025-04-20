Left Menu

Vaibhav Suryavanshi: The Teenage Cricket Prodigy Shaking Up IPL

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, a 14-year-old cricket sensation, stunned the IPL audience with his prowess. Supported by his family and coaches, Vaibhav honed his skills through rigorous training. His journey, marked by sacrifices and dedication, has just begun, promising an exciting future in cricket.

New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2025 17:23 IST
Vaibhav Suryavanshi
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable tale of perseverance, 14-year-old cricket prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi has stunned the IPL universe with his debut performance, signaling the arrival of an exciting new talent.

Vaibhav's ascendancy is a testament to the collective efforts of his family, especially his father Sanjiv, who sold farmland to support his son's dreams, alongside dedicated coaches who nurtured his burgeoning skills.

The tale underscored by sacrifices, emphasizes the prodigious talent of Vaibhav, who practices intensively, facing 600 balls daily, ensuring that his power-packed performances capture the full cricketing world's attention as his journey unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

