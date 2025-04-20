Thrilling IPL Clash: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

In an exhilarating Indian Premier League encounter, Punjab Kings faced Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a high-stakes match on Sunday. Punjab Kings posted a total of 157 for 6 in the allocated 20 overs, setting a competitive target for their rivals.

The innings was marked by notable contributions from key players, including Priyansh Arya who scored 22 and Prabhsimran Singh with 33 runs. Despite the challenges, Shashank Singh remained unbeaten at 31, adding valuable runs with Marco Jansen who finished not out at 25.

Bengaluru's bowling was spearheaded by Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma, each claiming two crucial wickets. Despite disciplined bowling efforts from Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood, Punjab Kings managed to maintain a solid run rate throughout their innings.

