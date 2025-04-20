Left Menu

Ostapenko Charges into Stuttgart Final with Stunning Win

Jelena Ostapenko advanced to the Stuttgart Grand Prix final with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Ekaterina Alexandrova. The Latvian will face either Aryna Sabalenka or Jasmine Paolini. Ostapenko's victory followed an impressive defeat of Iga Swiatek, keeping her undefeated against the Pole.

Updated: 20-04-2025 18:23 IST
Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia charged into the Stuttgart Grand Prix final on Sunday, defeating fellow unseeded competitor Ekaterina Alexandrova with a score of 6-4, 6-4.

The 27-year-old ace will square off against one of two formidable opponents: world number one Aryna Sabalenka or Italy's Jasmine Paolini, who had earlier eliminated fourth seed Coco Gauff.

Ostapenko's journey to the final has been remarkable, notably after her stunning triumph over five-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek, extending her flawless record against the Pole to 6-0. Her aggressive play style, marked by thundering groundstrokes, proved too much for Alexandrova to handle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

