Zverev Triumphs in Munich: A Birthday Victory and Record Win

World number three Alexander Zverev marked his birthday in remarkable fashion by clinching his third Munich Open title against American Ben Shelton. The German ace delivered a solid performance, overpowering competitor Shelton to win 6-2 6-4 in Sunday's final.

In an impressive display, the 28-year-old matched Philipp Kohlschreiber's record with a third Munich triumph, backed vocally by home supporters. Zverev broke early in both sets, maintaining a stronghold on the match throughout.

Zverev acknowledged the challenging competition and conditions but relished the victory and his birthday celebrations. He also noted the significance of being the first German to win the newly upgraded ATP 500 trophy on home turf.

