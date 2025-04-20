Left Menu

Jorge Martin's Dramatic Return: Triumph Over Adversity in Qatar

MotoGP rider Jorge Martin has been discharged from a Qatar hospital following a crash at the Qatar Grand Prix, which resulted in a collapsed lung and rib fractures. After missing the season's initial races due to a pre-season injury, he awaits medical clearance to return to Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-04-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 19:56 IST
Jorge Martin

MotoGP world champion Jorge Martin is on the mend after being discharged from the hospital following a serious crash during the Qatar Grand Prix. The Spaniard suffered a collapsed lung and multiple rib fractures after a collision with Fabio Di Giannantonio's bike at Lusail International Circuit.

This event marked Martin's first Grand Prix appearance of the season, after he previously missed the opening three rounds due to foot and hand fractures from a pre-season testing crash. Aprilia, his racing team, confirmed that Martin is stable and will remain in Qatar until he is fit to travel.

Plans for an assisted flight back to Europe are underway, contingent on his medical condition. The MotoGP season is set to continue with its next race in Spain this coming weekend.

(With inputs from agencies.)

