Schoolteacher Shocks Contenders at Stawell Gift Race

In a surprising turn of events at the Stawell Gift, Australia's oldest and richest handicap footrace, schoolteacher John Evans outpaced renowned sprinters Gout Gout and Lachlan Kennedy. The race, with a substantial prize of A$40,000, challenges athletes on a 120-meter grass track, handicapping them based on ability and past performances.

Despite his impressive wind-assisted times at recent national championships, including a notable 9.99 in the 100 meters, Gout, aged 17, failed to overcome Evans in the semi-finals, starting 8.75 meters behind on a wet track. Similarly, Kennedy, a silver medalist in the 60 meters at the world indoors, couldn't advance to the final, defeated by 17-year-old Dash Muir.

John Evans clinched the title with a time of 11.94 seconds, while Bree Rizzo made history in the women's event. Looking ahead, Kennedy aims for success at the Diamond League in Xiamen, while Gout focuses on his studies and future races in Europe before preparing for the world championships in Tokyo.

(With inputs from agencies.)