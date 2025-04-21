Left Menu

Vatican Plans Historic Move for Pope Francis' Final Resting Place

Pope Francis' remains might be relocated to St Peter's Basilica, enabling public homage, according to Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni. A group of cardinals will meet on Tuesday to make a formal decision about it.

Updated: 21-04-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 17:58 IST
Pope Francis

The Vatican is planning a potential historic relocation of Pope Francis' remains to St Peter's Basilica. This move would allow the faithful to pay their respects directly at this revered site.

According to a statement by Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni, the decision could come as soon as Wednesday, pending approval.

A formal meeting of cardinals scheduled for Tuesday will decide on the proposal, which reflects the church's commitment to honoring the pope's legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

