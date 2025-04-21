Vatican Plans Historic Move for Pope Francis' Final Resting Place

The Vatican is planning a potential historic relocation of Pope Francis' remains to St Peter's Basilica. This move would allow the faithful to pay their respects directly at this revered site.

According to a statement by Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni, the decision could come as soon as Wednesday, pending approval.

A formal meeting of cardinals scheduled for Tuesday will decide on the proposal, which reflects the church's commitment to honoring the pope's legacy.

