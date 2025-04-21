Serie A Games Postponed in Tribute to Pope Francis

In a mark of respect following the death of Pope Francis, Italy's Serie A has postponed all scheduled matches for Monday. The league announced that the four affected fixtures will now take place on Wednesday, allowing for a period of mourning for the beloved pontiff and soccer enthusiast.

Pope Francis, the first pope from Latin America and a lifelong soccer fan, died at the age of 88. His passing was confirmed by the Vatican in a video statement released on Monday, noting his recent battle with a severe case of double pneumonia.

Rescheduling efforts include moving the matches to Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. (1630 GMT). The highly anticipated Coppa Italia semi-final second leg showdown between Inter Milan and AC Milan will kick off at its originally planned time of 9 p.m. This decision underscores the impact of Pope Francis' legacy and connection to the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)