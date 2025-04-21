Left Menu

Serie A Games Postponed in Tribute to Pope Francis

Serie A has postponed all Monday fixtures following Pope Francis' death at 88. Known for his soccer passion, the Latin American Pope's passing led to rescheduling games to Wednesday. The Coppa Italia semi-final between Inter Milan and AC Milan will proceed as planned.

In a mark of respect following the death of Pope Francis, Italy's Serie A has postponed all scheduled matches for Monday. The league announced that the four affected fixtures will now take place on Wednesday, allowing for a period of mourning for the beloved pontiff and soccer enthusiast.

Pope Francis, the first pope from Latin America and a lifelong soccer fan, died at the age of 88. His passing was confirmed by the Vatican in a video statement released on Monday, noting his recent battle with a severe case of double pneumonia.

Rescheduling efforts include moving the matches to Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. (1630 GMT). The highly anticipated Coppa Italia semi-final second leg showdown between Inter Milan and AC Milan will kick off at its originally planned time of 9 p.m. This decision underscores the impact of Pope Francis' legacy and connection to the sport.

