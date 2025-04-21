Left Menu

Neeraj Chopra Classic: A Golden Chance for Indian Athletes

The 'Neeraj Chopra Classic', an upcoming World Athletics 'A' category event, will aid Indian athletes in earning qualification points for global competitions. Taking place on May 24, 2025, in Bengaluru, this event will draw attention to javelin throw as a discipline and attract global athletes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 19:39 IST
Neeraj Chopra Classic: A Golden Chance for Indian Athletes
Neeraj Chopra. (Photo: Olympics.com). Image Credit: ANI
As anticipation builds for the NC Classic 2025, Indian Olympic gold medalist and world javelin champion Neeraj Chopra speaks on the significance of the event. Slated for May 24 at Bengaluru's Kanteerava Stadium, the 'Neeraj Chopra Classic' promises to accrue crucial points for Indian athletes vying for entries into major global competitions such as the World Championships.

At a JSW-sponsored media conference, Chopra emphasized the event's Tier A, World Athletics Continental Tour Gold designation, predicting it will heighten javelin awareness and attract international talent. 'It's a fantastic opportunity for our athletes to secure pivotal points,' Chopra remarked, 'and I'm thrilled about the increased interest in javelin as more people tune into the sport.'

The participation lineup features elite athletes including Julius Yego and Anderson Peters, with aims to expand the roster further. Chopra acknowledged the challenging road ahead, yet expressed optimism about the exposure and developmental benefits for Indian athletes. AFI officially sanctions this esteemed event, marking a significant milestone in India's athletics landscape.

