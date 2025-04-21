Pro Panja League's International Debut: A Spectacle in Dubai
The Pro Panja League hosted its first international event, Pro Panja UAE Cup, in Dubai, showcasing fierce competitions between top arm wrestlers from India and other countries. The matches, sanctioned by the Dubai Sports Council, marked a significant step in promoting arm wrestling on a global stage.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
In an unprecedented move for arm wrestling in India, the Pro Panja League hosted its inaugural international event, the Pro Panja UAE Cup, in Dubai at the India Club. The event witnessed intense face-offs as top Indian arm wrestlers challenged athletes from the UAE, Kuwait, and Pakistan.
With officials from the Dubai Sports Council and oversight by the Emirates Body Building and Fitness Federation, the tournament was graced by figures like Omar Ali from the Ministry of Sports, Faisal Alzabi, and Bharat Chachare. Notable personalities included the league's co-founder, Parvinn Dabass, and Bollywood actress Preeti Jhangiani, who both emphasized the significance of the event.
Highlights included Talal Ali's victory over Arjun Menon and Mazahir Saidu's win against Pakistan's Umer Awan, signaling India's prowess in the arm wrestling arena. The league's founders see this milestone as just the beginning of arm wrestling's international appeal, eyeing future events with excitement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
