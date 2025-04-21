Left Menu

Guardiola Rallies Manchester City Fans for Crucial Premier League Matches

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola calls on fans to support the team in their last five Premier League matches, likening them to cup finals in the bid for UEFA Champions League qualification. City, in fourth place, face tough competition from Chelsea and others as the league nears its conclusion.

Updated: 21-04-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 21:04 IST
Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola (Photo: @ManCity/X) . Image Credit: ANI
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has made a fervent appeal to fans, urging them to vocally support the team during the remaining five Premier League games, which he has likened to cup finals. The team aims to secure a spot in next season's UEFA Champions League. Currently, Manchester City sit fourth in the league, holding a slender one-point lead over Chelsea, Nottingham Forest, and Aston Villa, all tied with 57 points.

Despite a disappointing close to 2024, Guardiola's squad has adhered to a recovery strategy, boosting them to the fourth position with only five more matches on the schedule. As City prepares to face Aston Villa on Tuesday night, Guardiola emphasized the significance of fan support in the battle for a Champions League berth. In remarks quoted by Sky Sports, he asserted the urgency, labeling every upcoming match, including an encounter with Wolves, as a final due to the competitive pressure from Villa, following an impressive performance against PSG under coach Luis Enrique.

Guardiola stressed the importance of sustained fan engagement, urging them to create a lively atmosphere to drive the team forward, especially as Villa presents a formidable challenge. On the opposing sideline, Aston Villa's head coach Unai Emery expressed readiness and focus for the pivotal clash, underscoring the high regard he holds for Manchester City and noting their formidable presence in the league despite a challenging season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

