Serie A Showdown: A Playoff and Penalty Drama Looms

The possibility of a playoff or even a penalty shootout to decide the Serie A title is becoming more likely. Inter Milan and Napoli are locked on points at the top, with just five matches remaining.

With both teams having 71 points after 33 games, Inter holds a better goal difference. However, this will not matter if they finish level, as playoffs could return — once used in 1964 when Inter lost to Bologna.

This year's title battle has been dramatic, seeing Inter climb to the top after chasing leaders through February. Recent results have tightened this race significantly, suggesting a playoff finale may unfold if standings remain tied.

(With inputs from agencies.)