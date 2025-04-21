Left Menu

Serie A Showdown: A Playoff and Penalty Drama Looms

With Inter Milan and Napoli tied at the Serie A summit with five matches left, a playoff or penalty shootout to decide the title looms. Historically, Serie A used playoffs, with the last in 1964. Recent rules favored head-to-head outcomes, but a dramatic playoff finale now appears imminent.

Updated: 21-04-2025 22:21 IST
The possibility of a playoff or even a penalty shootout to decide the Serie A title is becoming more likely. Inter Milan and Napoli are locked on points at the top, with just five matches remaining.

With both teams having 71 points after 33 games, Inter holds a better goal difference. However, this will not matter if they finish level, as playoffs could return — once used in 1964 when Inter lost to Bologna.

This year's title battle has been dramatic, seeing Inter climb to the top after chasing leaders through February. Recent results have tightened this race significantly, suggesting a playoff finale may unfold if standings remain tied.

