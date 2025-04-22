Wankhede Stadium to Host T20 Mumbai League 2025: A Boon for Emerging Cricket Talent

The prestigious Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will be the stage for the upcoming Season 3 of the T20 Mumbai League, set to unfold from May 26 to June 8, as confirmed in a press release by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Tuesday.

The league serves as a crucial platform for budding cricketers, with a notable history of launching players like Shivam Dube into the spotlight. This season highlights a special initiative by MCA to permit underprivileged children and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation schools' students to witness the high-octane matches firsthand, fostering inspiration among younger audiences.

MCA President Ajinkya Naik emphasized the transformative impact of the league on Mumbai's cricket and announced the participation of eight teams, including newcomers Mumbai Falcons and Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals. The presence of star cricketer Rohit Sharma as the face of the tournament amplifies the event's excitement, reinforcing its importance in the domestic cricket calendar.

