Left Menu

Wankhede Stadium to Host T20 Mumbai League 2025: A Boon for Emerging Cricket Talent

The Mumbai Cricket Association has confirmed that the renowned Wankhede Stadium will host the T20 Mumbai League's third season in 2025, starting from May 26. The league aims to nurture new cricketing talent and will invite underprivileged children to enjoy the thrilling games featuring eight teams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 19:11 IST
Wankhede Stadium to Host T20 Mumbai League 2025: A Boon for Emerging Cricket Talent
T20 Mumbai League logo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The prestigious Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will be the stage for the upcoming Season 3 of the T20 Mumbai League, set to unfold from May 26 to June 8, as confirmed in a press release by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Tuesday.

The league serves as a crucial platform for budding cricketers, with a notable history of launching players like Shivam Dube into the spotlight. This season highlights a special initiative by MCA to permit underprivileged children and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation schools' students to witness the high-octane matches firsthand, fostering inspiration among younger audiences.

MCA President Ajinkya Naik emphasized the transformative impact of the league on Mumbai's cricket and announced the participation of eight teams, including newcomers Mumbai Falcons and Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals. The presence of star cricketer Rohit Sharma as the face of the tournament amplifies the event's excitement, reinforcing its importance in the domestic cricket calendar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
2
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
3
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq
4
Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Summit

Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Sum...

 Egypt Arab Rep

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teacher willingness to use AI depends on compatibility, not career goals

ChatGPT more accurate and reliable than Gemini for bladder cancer information

AI, VR, and E-noses are revolutionizing food science

Comparing AI to evolution risks spreading scientific misinformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025