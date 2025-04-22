Delhi Capitals Opt for Strategy Shake-Up Against Lucknow Super Giants

Axar Patel, captain of the Delhi Capitals, elected to bowl first against the Lucknow Super Giants in their Indian Premier League clash on Tuesday after winning the toss.

Delhi modified their lineup, substituting fast bowler Mohit Sharma with Sri Lankan quick Dushmantha Chameera, while the Lucknow Super Giants maintained their previous squad without any changes.

Both teams are eager to seize the advantage in this crucial league stage game. The Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants will showcase top talent, including stars like KL Rahul and Mitchell Starc for Delhi, while Lucknow fields players like Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran.

(With inputs from agencies.)